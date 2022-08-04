You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Read on 1520theticket.com
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Attractive Rochester Home Has 6 Tantalizing Places To Pee!
Checking out this Pill Hill home in Rochester, Minnesota, (about a block away from the Hiway 52 Frontage Road) I had to back up and start counting the bathrooms. Total Count: 06. SIX, that's two full baths and 4 (yes, FOUR) partials. If I did my math correctly, you're never more than a hundred or so feet away from a place to hold an important meeting.
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
Really Important Question – Can Your Child Hear the Teacher?
Here in SE Minnesota, and around the nation, back-to-school time is filled with so many errands and must-do's, sometimes the hearing check is way down on the list, or even forgotten. Please, keep it up on the top of the list. Why Test My Kid's Hearing? Can't I Tell If...
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Rochester Public Library Roof Replacement Project To Begin Next Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A project that will repair and replace the roof of the Rochester Public Library will start next week. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, the repairs and replacement to the building roof will start on Monday, August 15th, and last approximately two months.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
