15 Best Esthetician Schools in Indianapolis | 2022

An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?
Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
WKYC
UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
cbs4indy.com
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
NBC Sports
Kyle Larson calls Indy crash with Ty Dillon ‘a big mistake’
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson said he’s embarrassed about the mistake he made last weekend and is thankful Ty Dillon wasn’t injured when Larson slammed into Dillon’s car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Just made a big mistake,” Larson said Saturday of the incident with Dillon in...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot and was awake and breathing, according to police. Officers say the […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative
Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
wrtv.com
Indy-based urban farmer goes high tech
INDIANAPOLIS — The east side of Indianapolis doesn’t exactly have a lot of land for developing acres of produce. DeMario Vitalis had to get creative farming three and a half acres inside shipping containers. Vitalis said he wanted an opportunity to get into farming, an opportunity to establish...
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
