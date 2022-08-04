ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics projected to check in as fifth-most expensive team for 2022-23

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will almost certainly have one of the NBA’s most expensive payrolls for the 2022-23 season, and they will be a luxury tax paying team as well. In a new article by cap guru Yossi Gozlan on our sister site HoopsHype, the Celtics are projected to have an anticipated payroll of $170.1 million and a tax bill of $45.2 million for a combined $215.3 million

That figure would make them the fifth-most expensive team in the league. Only the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are projected to have a pricier payroll this season.

As far as contenders go, the Celtics are something of a bargain even if that figure sounds astronomical to most of our budgets.

And with Boston currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 NBA title, that is looking more and more like money well spent.

