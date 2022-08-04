Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said

Read on www.westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web
Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
Leesville Native, US Congressman and Louisiana House Member Anthony Claude "Buddy" Leach, Jr. Dies in Baton Rouge
Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr. passed away of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge on Saturday at the age of 88. He was a state Legislator, US Representative and Leesville native. Leach was born in Leesville in 1934 and served in the U.S. Army for three years, from 1956 to 1959. He was active in Politics from 1968 to 2010 including serving as as the chairman of the LA House Ways and Means Committee. He was chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party from 2010 – 2012.
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
LA Workforce Commission Introduces Tech Ready Louisiana
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched the “Tech Ready Louisiana,” program that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across the state. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help them develop new skills and increase their career readiness.
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
BATON ROUGE. La. - As the 2022-23 school year is beginning, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children and children walking or biking to school. Troopers, along with local law enforcement,...
