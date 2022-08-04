Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said

Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr. passed away of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge on Saturday at the age of 88. He was a state Legislator, US Representative and Leesville native. Leach was born in Leesville in 1934 and served in the U.S. Army for three years, from 1956 to 1959. He was active in Politics from 1968 to 2010 including serving as as the chairman of the LA House Ways and Means Committee. He was chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party from 2010 – 2012.

