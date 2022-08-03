APA Corp Buys West Texas Oil Producing Land For $505 Million

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Oil Prices Steady As Market Juggles Supply Shortage, Demand Worries
Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand. Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while...
Rio Tinto Attracts Several Proposls To Build 4 GW Of Wind, Solar Power
Global miner Rio Tinto has received several offers to build 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar farms to power its alumina and aluminium operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's Australia head said on Friday. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Australia Kellie Parker said the company, the country's biggest...
Analysis-Global Rice Supplies At Risk As Harsh Weather Hits Top Exporters
Adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter India, is threatening to reduce the output of the world's most important food staple and stoke food inflation that is already near record highs. Rice has bucked the trend of rising food prices amid bumper crops and large...
Asian Markets Up After Oil Drop, Eyes On Taiwan And US Jobs
Asian equities mostly rose Friday as a drop in oil prices to pre-Ukraine war levels stirred hopes of a slowdown in inflation and central bank interest rate hikes, while focus turns to key US jobs data later in the day. However, while markets have enjoyed a broadly positive week, optimism...
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
Asia Poised To Lead Web3 Adoption - Here’s Why
Web 3.0, or Web3 as they call it, is fast becoming the catchword as it continues to draw significant attention worldwide. The hype surrounding Web3 seems to be at its peak in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia. With a young, tech-savvy population, the Asian region is at the forefront of embracing technological innovation and digital transformation.
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
Stocks Climb Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
