ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

APA Corp Buys West Texas Oil Producing Land For $505 Million

By Shariq Khan, David French
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Steady As Market Juggles Supply Shortage, Demand Worries

Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand. Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Rio Tinto Attracts Several Proposls To Build 4 GW Of Wind, Solar Power

Global miner Rio Tinto has received several offers to build 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar farms to power its alumina and aluminium operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's Australia head said on Friday. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Australia Kellie Parker said the company, the country's biggest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Analysis-Global Rice Supplies At Risk As Harsh Weather Hits Top Exporters

Adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter India, is threatening to reduce the output of the world's most important food staple and stoke food inflation that is already near record highs. Rice has bucked the trend of rising food prices amid bumper crops and large...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Delaware State
State
New Mexico State
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Egypt, TX
Local
Delaware Business
International Business Times

Asian Markets Up After Oil Drop, Eyes On Taiwan And US Jobs

Asian equities mostly rose Friday as a drop in oil prices to pre-Ukraine war levels stirred hopes of a slowdown in inflation and central bank interest rate hikes, while focus turns to key US jobs data later in the day. However, while markets have enjoyed a broadly positive week, optimism...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs

Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Asia Poised To Lead Web3 Adoption - Here’s Why

Web 3.0, or Web3 as they call it, is fast becoming the catchword as it continues to draw significant attention worldwide. The hype surrounding Web3 seems to be at its peak in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia. With a young, tech-savvy population, the Asian region is at the forefront of embracing technological innovation and digital transformation.
INTERNET
International Business Times

Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Producer#Oil Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Apa Corp Buys#West Texas#Permian#Reuters#Titus Oil Gas#Apache Corp#Earthstone Energy Inc
International Business Times

An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions

As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Stocks Climb Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy