ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

3-time NCAA Champion Gymnast Trinity Thomas discusses brilliant season | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — The accolades rolled in for West York's Trinity Thomas during the 2021-2022 NCAA Division I Gymnastics season and rightfully so. Thomas completed a 'gym slam.' She landed a perfect routine on all four events; vault, bars, beam, floor. Sticking 12-perfect routines throughout the season and becoming the solo leader in the NCAA. But, before the season ended, there was one thing left to do, capture a NCAA title. She not only captured a title, Thomas won three individual National Championships on bars, floor and the all-around.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Eastern York starts anew in 2022, FNF 2022 Preview

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Northern wants 2021 to be the norm, FNF 2022 Preview

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern exceeded others’ expectations last season, but for them, a playoff win was no surprise. A light senior class last year translates to a bigger group this season featuring 16 seniors, and the Polar Bears expect to host and win a playoff game in 2022. Off the field, one of the […]
DILLSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Boiling Springs, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Education
NorthcentralPA.com

Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River

Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Media Day#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Mid Penn Conference
WTAJ

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Coroner on scene of tractor and ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a tractor and ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. Details remain limited but the incident occurred on Tuscarora Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police are on their way to the scene. Details are limited at this time, stick with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy