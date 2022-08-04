Pennsylvania Democrat switches parties after 34 years, says party ‘abandoned’ its voters during pandemic

Read on fox40jackson.com
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Biden visits eastern Kentucky to review flood damage
LEXINGTON, Ky, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey damage from severe flooding that swept away houses and vehicles, and killed at least 37 people last week.
U.S. FTC commissioner Phillips to resign this fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intends to resign later this year. FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips in a statement on Monday said he had written to President Joe Biden announcing his intent to resign this fall.
