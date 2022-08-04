Playwright looks inward for 'Definition of This'

We all have something in our past that we’re not proud of — moments where we weren’t our best selves, made mistakes, or hurt others with our words and actions. And often we keep those painful memories to ourselves.

But Thea Grabiec isn’t most people. Instead, the longtime actress decided to shine a spotlight on herself through a play she wrote based on her difficult experiences and choices she made. Then she paid to perform her play, Definition of This , at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre.

The show premieres Friday.

Definition of This tells the story of Emma, a famous playwright dealing with two crises, one personal and one professional. On the personal, Emma is entangled in a love triangle involving her girlfriend and another man. On the professional, she faces accusations that could threaten her career and those of her friends who work for her theater company.

Grabiec, who plays Emma, didn’t personally didn’t face the professional crisis of her character. But the onstage love triangle mirrors one in her past. And in keeping with the realistic sense of the show, she’s cast her own mother, Barbara Barkan , as her character's mother. Other cast members knew Grabiec when she was going through her tumultuous time that inspired the performance more than 10 years ago.

“This is to date the best cast I've ever had, and it is meaningful for me because it allows me to be vulnerable and tell my true story,” Grabiec said. “I at first didn't want to tell this story because I felt like people were going to judge me.

“So that is autobiographical: The fact that I was with this woman and then I met this man, and I was trying to get out of the relationship with her while kind of starting to date him,” she added. “Not obviously a proudest moment for me, but he truly saved me. And it’s all real — it's real life and to put my love and my work out on the stage absolutely means everything to me.”

Throughout her play, audiences get to see how Emma’s past and current choices affect those around her, particularly her friends who work for her company. Grabiec said the scandalous accusation against Emma’s professional reputation results in Emma stopping at nothing to save her fame and company. As a result, other secrets are threatened that start to tear the longtime friends apart.

She said one of the cast members described the whole scenario as being like the movie and board game Clue, in that blame is constantly being passed around and neither the characters nor audience know who is telling the truth, who thinks they know what the truth is, and whether the company can be salvaged — whether the scandalous accusation is true or not.

“And you see companies fall apart, you see friendships fall apart, you see partnerships fall apart, and I know that sounds really dramatic, but this is actually a comedy,” Grabiec said. “Audiences get to see these best of friends go through these ups and downs together and the laughs break up the serious topics, but at the very end, the truth comes out and you find out who had the truth all along, and who spends almost the rest of their life alone.”

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13, and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets, $20, can be purchased at toledorep.org .

