Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
Breathtaking El Paso Sunrise and Sunset Photos Subject of New Museum Exhibit
Borderland sunrise and sunset photos taken by locals is the focus of the newest rotating exhibition at the El Paso Museum of History. Whether it’s the sun majestically rising over the Franklins or slowly setting behind the desert horizon, we’re treated to stunning sunrises and sunsets that leaves many of us in awe and reaching for our phone pretty much on the daily.
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
Did You Know The El Paso Riders And Veterans Have Their Own Tank
Yep, the El Paso veterans support group sure does ... and they built it themselves. The El Paso Veteran & Riders Association, (EPVRA), has been assisting El Paso area veterans for about 7 years now according to EPVRA President Darell Mond. The organization exists to provide support for El Paso area veterans in the way of ensuring they have food, funding and shelter among other things. Basically, they provide whatever various veterans find themselves in need of, including advice and counseling.
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
New El Paso Chamber CEO wants to deepen ties with Fort Bliss, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Andrea Hutchins believes in the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats.”. That’s why her planned approach to her new job as El Paso Chamber chief executive officer includes deepening ties with Fort Bliss in Juarez. “As a military spouse, we...
Actor F. Murray Abraham’s Ties To El Paso’s Como’s Italian Eatery
Did you know that Oscar winner and former El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham has ties to El Paso's Como's Italian Restaurant?. El Paso and celebrities go hand in hand around these parts, especially when former El Pasoans consider it their home, even after living in the city for a few short years.
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
Rock Out With 2 El Paso Bands Going On Tour With Living Dead Girl
Every Sunday afternoon, from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock as well as shining the spotlight on El Paso artists & rock from the Borderland: Q-Connected. This week we'll be hearing from two El Paso bands who are going on tour with Living Dead...
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso teen’s artwork featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram
EL PASO, Texas-- One El Paso teen was surprised to see her most recent art work featured in an ad on her favorite singers Instagram page. “Olivia Rodrigo has a really big influence on me and she’s just an amazing person and she’s definitely one of my idols,” said incoming El Paso high school freshman Leah Monsivais has been an Olivia Rodrigo fan since her days as a Disney channel actress.
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
El Paso Bar Pays Tribute to Metallica With Unique Drink of the Day
Hope & Anchor is a bar by the people, for the people and home to one epic patio bar. That's at least according to their description. As someone who has been there at least once, I can agree it is a pretty epic patio and can see why they were voted best bar and best happy hour in El Paso in 2020- also, they're dog friendly so taking your furry companion is completely cool.
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
