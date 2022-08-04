You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO