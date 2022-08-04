ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! Royals send well-wishes as duchess turns 41

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Happy birthday to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex!

The actress formerly known as Meghan Markle, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, turned 41 on Thursday.

Members of the royal family took to social media to share well-wishes for the ex-“Suits” star, according to The Independent.

“Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex,” read a post from the official Twitter account of her brother-in-law, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” added a tweet from father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan and Harry, 37, stepped down as senior royals and moved to Southern California with their now 3-year-old son, Archie, in 2020, The Washington Post previously reported. Earlier this year, the couple, who also share a 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, traveled with their children to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The visit marked the first in-person visit for the queen and Lilibet, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Photos: British royals, minus Queen Elizabeth, attend Platinum Jubilee church service Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

Photos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit UN on Nelson Mandela Day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

