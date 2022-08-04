Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina

DES MOINES — Precipitation early in the week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO