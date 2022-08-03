'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Click here to read the full article. Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has been cast as classic Hollywood star Cary Grant in a new biopic. Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul Andrew Williams (“A Confession”) directing. “Archie” will debut on ITV’s streaming platform ITV in the U.K. later this year before airing on ITV in the following months. International sales have not yet been...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO