'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Read on abcnews.go.com
Related
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Click here to read the full article. Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has been cast as classic Hollywood star Cary Grant in a new biopic. Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul Andrew Williams (“A Confession”) directing. “Archie” will debut on ITV’s streaming platform ITV in the U.K. later this year before airing on ITV in the following months. International sales have not yet been...
RELATED PEOPLE
STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005198/en/ STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO (Graphic: Business Wire)
Shawn Mendes Hangs With the Weeknd in Miami During 24th Birthday Weekend
Click here to read the full article. Shawn Mendes made a surprise appearance during a DJ set by the Weeknd in Miami on Saturday (Aug. 6), kicking off his 24th birthday celebration in style at the city’s LIV nightclub. Mendes, who turns two dozen on Monday (Aug. 8), was photographed hanging out on stage and dancing in the DJ booth as Abel spun a set and the pair were joined by DJ Kaytranada. Mendes also hit the beach with friends, posting pics on his Instagram in which he’s chilling shirtless on a boat at sunset. The R&R came after Mendes recently...
ABC News
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits
A 10-year-old singing sensation has gone viral on TikTok for singing the late Selena Quintanilla's classic hits -- with at least one fan calling her the "next Selena." Video of Mariapaula Mazon singing the storied Tejano star's 1992 song "Como la Flor" for Selena's husband Chris Perez has been viewed more than 5 million times in the last month alone.
Comments / 0