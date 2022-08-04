Cedar Rapids Team Wins Granny Basketball National Championship

Read on koel.com
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
Sports fans around the country are waiting on the edge of their seat for football season to begin. In just about a month, the Northern Iowa Panther football squad will take on Air Force in Colorado Springs to start the year. Folks in the Cedar Valley are excited to see...
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
The 2022 edition of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is right around the corner, and it's a blockbuster as far as revenue is concerned. According to Sports Business Journal, Fox, which will be televising the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, is raking in the cash. In mid-July, three-and-a-half weeks before the August 11 game, the network announced the game had already resulted in enough advertising to make it the highest revenue-generating baseball game in network history. Pretty impressive when you consider Fox routinely carries the World Series.
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!
When an emergency situation happens in the movies, we all think that we'd be the one to jump in and save someone who is in trouble. The kid trapped in a burning building, a person who is hurt in a car accident, someone having a medical issue, etc. -- we all believe we'd be the one to step up and save the day.
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
