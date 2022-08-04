Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants

Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Shawn Garrett
5d ago
think about our penalties for drugs in Oregon versus what Griner is facing in Russia for her offense. maybe we should be more like, dare I say it... Russia
Reply(18)
29
Pinky
5d ago
Make their penalties 10 times the cost of what it would take to destroy the greenhouses, plants, infrastructure and restore the land plus the cost of water....on top of any jail sentences.
Reply
10
Claud Balls
4d ago
stolen water? when do they come for family gardens and just what defines stolen water? 🤔 how long until meters are put on wells, this charge alone is concerning!
Reply(5)
8
Related
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Tri-Cities woman charged with murder. Her ex’s body was found under a pile of junk
And she’s accused of kidnapping their 2 children and driving to Oregon.
Washington Commission Mulls law on Euthanizing Animals Injured by Vehicles
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday denied a petition to allow private citizens to euthanize animals injured by a vehicle, but agreed to further discuss revising the law. The petition, submitted by a Snohomish County resident, also sought to liberalize the state's roadkill law and allow species other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Housing Shortage has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, new Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
East Idaho man reportedly admitted to punching pregnant woman
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Christine Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ijpr.org
How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Idaho Attorney General Candidate Fundraising Nearly Even
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KXL
How Did The Oregon Fire Map Come Out So Wrong?
You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.
SFGate
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 69