Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Wbaltv.com
Residents gather to discuss solutions to increasing drag racing in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County is tackling drag racing issues in their communities. A Clarksville board held a town hall Monday night to address what they call increasing problems. At the meeting, Howard County police said they've seen a significant increase in car rallies since October 2020. And there...
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 10 RIO
When it comes to mixed-use properties, Peterson Companies thinks big. The Fairfax, Va., company originally re-created downtown Silver Spring, Md., some 20 years. But tastes have changed and Peterson has updated the center of town with new color schemes, gathering places, and a 300-ft.-long mural. It transformed an empty mile-and-a-half of land on the Potomac River into National Harbor, a tourist and conventioneer destination with 160 stores, 2,500 residents, a Topgolf, and a Gaylord Convention Center.
luxury-houses.net
Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million
The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
realtormarney.com
Home Design Trends 2022
Home trends come and go, and each year there are trends that tend to be more popular than others. In 2021, the trends we saw were focused on staying home, space utilization, and more time outside than in past years. Thank you to Realtor Magazine for their compilation. Here are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Baltimore Times
Amazon selects Morgan State for New Program
— Today, Morgan State University announced a new partnership with Amazon naming Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) as a new ‘Education Partner’ for the technology company’s Career Choice program. Offered in collaboration with the University’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), the Career Choice program now allows Amazon hourly employees located throughout Maryland and neighboring states to select Morgan as a destination to pursue a degree or learn new skills, with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon. Morgan is one of three Maryland universities to be designated an Amazon Career Choice institution and the first 4-year HBCU in the program’s network.
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
baltimorebrew.com
A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower
Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
NBC Washington
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Bethesda Trolley Trail
Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on parts of Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland Sunday, according to authorities. The Montgomery County Police responded to a report of vandalism in the Bradley Blvd. and Arlington Rd. area of the trail at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found anti-Semitic writing on parts of the trail.
wypr.org
Mayor Brandon Scott: Baltimore's NNO, public safety, ARPA funds
Welcome to another edition of Midday with the Mayor, host Tom Hall's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the citizens of Baltimore. Today, Tom asks the mayor about the annual Public Safety Report summarizing progress on the mayor's Multi-Year Violence Prevention Plan; an update...
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
How the new general manager plans to tackle a damaged Metro
WASHINGTON — He only began the job on July 25th, but in his second week on the job, the new general manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has already experienced the full D.C. metro chaos locals have come to expect. Moving from Austin, Texas, where he was...
10 Nearby National Parks That DC Kids Will Love
Who is ready for a family road trip? With national parks, monuments, seashores, and more within driving distance of Washington, DC, you won’t have trouble finding the perfect family getaway destination. Our list includes spots that you likely know (like the Smoky Mountains National Park) and under-the-radar national parks where the crowds will be smaller. Are you ready for a river rafting experience or a day at the beach? We have both in this list!
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
