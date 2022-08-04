Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Inflation hits rental market as higher mortgage rates, limited supply pushes up prices: Real estate expert
Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle explained on Monday why inflation and higher mortgage rates translate to soaring prices for apartment rentals. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," Monday, the real estate expert argued that higher mortgage rates make it more difficult to buy homes, leaving more people turning to the rental market while supply is limited.
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike, CPI, PPI, earnings reports and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Tuesday's trading. CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists.
Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages
Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq slip ahead of inflation data, Zales, Signet buys Blue Nile
Verona Pharma more than doubled in price Tuesday morning before giving back some gains. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced its top-line Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial has successfully met its primary endpoint, as well as secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function, and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
Dems' Inflation Reduction Act will have 'very little' impact on gas prices: Lipow
Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow weighed in on the Inflation Reduction Act and foreign affairs, Monday, arguing that Saudi Arabia insulted the U.S. and the European Union with its paltry oil increase, and telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that the consumer response is now causing oil to fall to pre-Russian invasion of Ukraine levels.
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Palantir shares drop by 15% after lowering their expected revenue forcast
Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive Alexander...
Fed could approve 100-basis point interest rate hike after jobs shocker, Citi says
The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists led by Andrew Hollenhorst wrote in a Monday analyst note that...
LNG traders absorb huge losses after supply outages
Major energy traders are taking hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they scramble to plug a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply gap after several outages hampered efforts to fill European storage ahead of the winter heating season. Unplanned disruptions at LNG plants in the United States, Nigeria and...
Online prices fall for the first time in 2 years
Online prices have declined for the first time in over two years, according to recent data. The Adobe Digital Price Index revealed that online prices dipped 1% in July compared to a year ago after rising 0.3% in June. Additionally, prices also dropped for a second month on a month-over-month...
Tyson raises prices of chicken as demand shifts from expensive beef cuts
According to Tyson Foods, chicken has risen in popularity as consumers shy away from expensive beef cuts. During an earnings call on Monday, Tyson CEO Donnie King told analysts that despite the challenging economic environment, where costs of its goods continue to increase, "consumer demand for protein remains relatively steady."
Crude oil prices rise as Russia suspends exports to Europe through pipeline
Russia announced it is suspending crude oil exports through its Druzhba pipeline, leading to price increases. The move cuts off the flow of oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Russian pipeline operator Transneft blamed the situation on its counterpart in Ukraine, telling Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the Ukrainian company stopped the oil transport because of a problem with Russia's ability to pay.
COVID outbreak at Japanese Toyota factory causes production to slow
Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend the night shift operation on Tuesday at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of COVID-19, after it suspended operations there also on Monday night. The suspension comes as the Japanese automaker seeks to boost its production...
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half. Demand for its vaccine is also waning in the United States, where it was authorized for use among...
Snap reportedly planning employee layoffs
Snap Inc. is reportedly in the early stages of planning layoffs. The Verge reported Monday, citing people familiar with the plans, that the number of jobs cut remains unclear, as managers are still planning. Snap declined to comment on the matter. This comes after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees...
