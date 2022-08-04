ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photographer transforms into eclectic characters inspired by thrifted nametags

By Jacqui Palumbo
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Footwear News

Kim Gordon and Her Daughter Match in Zebra Stripes for Marc Jacobs’ M-Archives Launch

Click here to read the full article. Legendary rock star Kim Gordon stepped in front of the lens this week with her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, for a Marc Jacobs moment. The mother-daughter duo posed for Nick Sethi in coordinating black and white Jacob dresses in the campaign for his M-Archives launch, a reissued collection of the designer’s hit archival handbags. Moore’s featured a collared minidress silhouette with checkered sleeves and a buttoned front covered in sequined zebra stripes. Gordon, meanwhile, donned a similarly printed maxi dress with long sleeves and paneling that created a slip dress-like pattern. The duo both...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Nadia Lee Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Fashion#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy