You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Read on krocnews.com
Related
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Huge Concert Coming to Thursdays Downtown this Week
There have been some great performances at Thursdays Downtown so far this summer. But this week I'd say Rochester, Minnesota is welcoming the biggest guest of the 2022 Thursdays Downtown season. I predict it will be pretty packed this Thursday. You may already know them or maybe you heard about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KROC News
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester
What do pickup trucks, Deee-lite, Björk, and Mozart's Magic Flute have in common? They're all rolling into Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday, August 20, 2022!. And Dee-lite (Groove is in the hearrrrrt!) and Bjork and more 90s songs than you can shake a stick at!* The Pickup Truck Opera takes Mozart’s 1791 opera, The Magic Flute, throws it on a trailer, and hauls it into the modern world. Here's the Mixed Precipitation troupe at a recent rehearsal.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
New Children’s Business Fair in Rochester Happening on Saturday
If you've got kids, you already know that they are amazingly smart. In fact, the next huge invention of our time could be coming from a child in the Rochester, Minnesota area. It's true! If you've got kids, check out the first-ever Children's Business Fair happening in Rochester on Saturday, August 6th.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tomorrow is an election day in Minnesota. Primary elections are being held in statewide and local races for the elected positions that will appear on the November ballot. Locally, Rochester area voters are being asked to narrow the field of candidates for Congress in the First District, along with positions on the Rochester School Board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Rochester City Council, and for Mayor of Rochester.
Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
KROC News
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0