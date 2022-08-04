Fiona's a big sister. New baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

Read on www.cnn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
People
Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
After announcing Bibi the hippo's pregnancy with dad-to-be Tucker in April, the Cincinnati Zoo is now under a 24-hour birth watch for Fiona's younger sibling, according to WLWT5. Bibi is due in mid-August, but the hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date, so...
Zoo in Michigan proudly welcomes the arrival of two adorable baby bintlets
Michigan’s Potter Park Zoo was thrilled to announce the arrival of some new residents this year: bintlets. Um, just what is a bintlet, you may ask? Binturongs (the adult version of a bintlet) are fascinating creatures hailing from the rainforests of Southeast Asia, where they love to hang out in the lush treetops. It’s one of the few animals with a prehensile tail, meaning it can hold and manipulate objects.
The Verge
The Verge Review of Animals: Bibi the hippo
This column is part of a series where Verge staffers post highly subjective reviews of animals. Up until now, we’ve written about animals without telling you whether they suck or rule. We are now rectifying this oversight. There’s nothing like a baby hippo to remind me there are still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
dailyphew.com
When This Woman Found A Dying Homeless Man With A Dog, He Told Her His Last Wish And It’s Heartbreaking
On a cold December day in Fresno, California, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed a sad homeless man with a white dog curled up in his arms. When the woman started talking with him, what she found out was heartbreaking…. His name is Clifford James Herbert. Once a farm worker and the owner...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2