The party is over at Robinhood. But meme mania lingers

Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?
These top e-commerce stocks both split in June, and they're both up since then.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
CNET
As the Fed Bumps Interest Rates, Homeowners Are Looking at HELOCs to Unlock Equity
As the Federal Reserve continues to jack up interest rates, homeowners are shifting their attention from refinancing to HELOCs and home equity loans. Climbing rates will make borrowing more expensive for homeowners looking to tap their equity, but some loan types will be more affordable than others. What's next. Experts...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
Warren Buffett's company lost $44 billion last quarter, but it's not really bad news
Warren Buffett is just like the rest of us. He got crushed by the plunge in the stock market during the first half of the year. But the Oracle of Omaha is undeterred by the wildness on Wall Street. Berkshire Hathaway is still buying.
Motley Fool
3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A tumbling stock market is the ideal opportunity for long-term investors to purchase promising growth stocks at a discount. These three innovative companies are transforming their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
CNN
