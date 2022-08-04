Read on ktbb.com
2 dead in 18-wheeler rollover off Toll 49 and Highway 110
TYLER – Two people are now confirmed dead in an 18-wheeler roll over Monday off Toll 49 and Highway 110. According to DPS a truck traveling northbound on Highway 110 exit ramp left the roadway to the left and overcorrected to the right. Truck rolled one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 was closed for a couple of hours due to overturned 18-wheeler and cleanup. The investigation continues and the names of the victims have not been released.
Overton issues boil water notice
OVERTON – The city of Overton issued a boil water notice for residence there. According to our news partner KETK, a small break occurred in the line near the water storage tank, with the tank running dry. During the notice, water for cooking, drinking and ice making should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for an additional two minutes. Also, bottled water can be used in place of boiled water. When the boil water notice is no longer in force, there will be a notice from the public water system that will cancel the boil water notice.
Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool
TYLER – Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. According to our news partner KETK, at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed that Kaegan Wright had drowned at a swimming pool at this location. The pool was reportedly in the backyard of a residence near Kaegan’s home on the same street. Kaegan was then taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, ordered by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.
Suspect arrested in fatal Tyler shooting
TYLER — Tyler Police Officers responded to a shooting on W. Morris around 3:00 Monday afternoon. One victim, identified as Horatio Williams, 57, of Tyler, was found in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham where he died from his injuries. Another victim, Laray High, 50, Tyler, transported himself to UT Health on Beckham and was treated and released. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon. The suspect has been identified as Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, Tyler. He was also shot and was treated at UT Health. An arrest warrant was issued for Harvey. After he was released from the hospital he was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of Murder with a $500,000 bond and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, both with a $25,000 bond.
East Texas man charged in fatal stabbing
SMITH COUNTY — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000. Police were called to Sneed Avenue regarding a stabbing Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw one person with stab wounds and Hull, who was attempting to provide first aid, although he was later arrested. Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department, said that a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Commissioners court votes to move Smith County courthouse decision to ballot
TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners court voted Tuesday to approve putting the county courthouse bond proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot. Smith County voters will now be tasked with voting on the proposal which, if voted into effect, would begin construction on a new county courthouse and parking structure. Members of the community spoke on the proposal before the vote, largely in favor of building a new courthouse. While no one said they were in favor of a rise in taxes, one woman said it was a necessary evil. Commissioner 3 Terry Lee Phillips who has the only opposing vote on the commission, said that in his opinion, now was not the time for the bond proposal due to growing inflation across the country. The proposed courthouse focuses on adding safety precautions the current structure cannot support, and the addition of a 300-car parking garage. The plan comes to the ballot after over 20 years of continuous assessment and planning.
