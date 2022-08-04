Javier Acevedo Double-Murder Timeline: How the System Failed to Protect His Victims

Read on www.westword.com
Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case
A 32-year-old Weld County man has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a highway in Larimer County being shut down for about an hour early this morning. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident...
Former officer sentenced to 45 days in jail in Karen Garner case
Former Loveland police officer Daria Jalali, who pleaded guilty for failing to intervene in the violent arrest of an elderly woman with dementia, was sentenced to jail time.
Suspect arrested in Denver homicide
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Denver, police announced Saturday. A woman was killed in north Denver early Friday morning.
Suspect dead, Adams County deputy injured in Northglenn shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Northglenn involving the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that led to a suspect fatality Friday night.
Alleged late-night kidnapping in Greeley leaves suspect in custody
A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving near the 10100 block of Highway 34 around 1:55 a.m early Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a woman who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping.
Former Loveland officer Daria Jalali sentenced
A former Loveland police officer is now the second officer to be sentenced by a court for her role in the rough arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Daria Jalali, the second officer to respond to a call involving Garner, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Intervene.Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation and must avoid contact with the Garner family while also maintaining employment of at least 35 hours per week. The charges stem...
Former Denver County deputy sentenced for aiding in drug trafficking
A former Denver County deputy was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison for aiding in drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced.
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest
A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
Mother killed by domestic violence filed for protection order at least twice
Lindsay Daum and her teenage daughter, Meadow Sinner, were identified as the two people killed in an act of domestic violence at a Loveland home last Thursday.
Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide. When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect...
Fired Denver deputy sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for drug activity
A former Denver Sheriff Department deputy has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for allowing her apartment to be used for drug trafficking.
Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
Aurora man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping body at truck stop
An Aurora man was found guilty of murdering of his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and dumping her body at an abandoned truck stop in Las Animas County.
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
Convicted murderer sentenced in 1981 Cherry Hills cold case
David Dwayne Anderson, 64 was just sentenced in a 41-year-old cold case of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle who was murdered in her home in 1981.
Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash
Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
