Denver Broncos sign local legend RB Max Borghi to replace injured Damarea Crockett

Green Bay fans got a glimpse at how the Packers view their position groups this week with the release of an "unofficial" depth chart. At receiver, the team has a good mix of youth and experience. For now, coach Matt LaFleur is leaning toward experience at the top of the receiver depth chart. The top three are veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and free-agent addition Sammy Watkins.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO