Fiona’s a big sister: Hippo Bibi welcomes new baby

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
CINCINNATI — Move over Fiona, you have a new sibling taking the spotlight.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s famous hippo is now a big sister as her mother Bibi gave birth Wednesday night to the zoo’s newest baby, WLWT reported.

The baby has not been named, WHIO reported.

While Fiona weighed in at only 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature, the new baby weighed at least twice as much as its big sister, zoo officials said, according to WLWT.

The calf is also already walking.

Unlike Fiona, who needed help from the hippo staff during her first days and weeks, the new baby may not need much human help. Still the staff is keeping a watchful eye over mom and baby.

“We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky. It’s Bibi’s first time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, according to WLWT.

Zoo visitors won’t get a personal look at the new baby for about two weeks, but the baby can be seen on videos that are being shared on social media, WHIO reported.

Zoo officials said that Fiona and Tucker — the father of the babies — will be in their outdoor habitat as normal, WHIO reported.

