ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran Nuclear Talks Resume With Both Sides Playing Down Prospects

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Bolsonaro Election Concerns Stall U.S. Javelin Missiles Sale to Brazil-Sources

WASHINGTON/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters. Brazil's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey-Russia Delegation Meetings Fruitful

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations on politics, economic and trade issues had been fruitful.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Readies New $1 Billion Ukraine Weapons Package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Solomons Leader Did Not Attend U.S. War Memorial Service in 'Snub'-Media

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech at a memorial...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Terrorism#Iran Nuclear Deal#Eu#Iranian#The European Union#The White House
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Yemen’s Houthis Must Act on Taiz to Show Commitment to Truce, Minister Says

AMMAN (Reuters) -War-scarred Yemen's internationally recognised government accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday of failing to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz, a key element of a truce agreed between them. Yemen's warring parties, who have traded accusations of non-compliance with the two-month U.N.-brokered truce, agreed last...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Gaza Truce to Go Into Effect at 20:30 GMT, Islamic Jihad Says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza will go into effect at 11.30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Sunday, helped by Egyptian mediators, the militant group said. "We appreciate the Egyptian efforts that had been exerted to end the Israeli aggression against our...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

China Stages Fresh Military Drills Around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Detected 66 Chinese Aircraft in Strait on Sunday

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 Chinese warships conducting activities in and around the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy