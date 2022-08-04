Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC

Read on my1053wjlt.com
Related
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Jennifer Butler is helping her dog Bennie expand his family tree. In 2013, Butler, who works at a veterinary practice in Greenville, Texas, decided to adopt a pet when a Good Samaritan brought Benjamin (or Bennie) the puppy into her workplace. The woman had found the 6-week-old dog alone in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
dailyphew.com
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Puppies Thrown From Car Window Get Adopted By A Dog Mamma Who Just Lost Her Own Children
When Blossom the shelter dog lost two of her three newborn puppies in mid-June, she was completely heartbroken. Maggie Escriva, Blossom’s foster mum told The Dodo that the doggie became ‘frantic’ and was inconsolable. Then, almost by a miracle, 6 puppies in need of a mother came into her life…
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
Rottweiler and kitten melts hearts in sweet viral video: 'Great babysitter'
A heartwarming video showing a babysitting Rottweiler and kitten sharing a tender moment has melted hearts everywhere. “Rottweilers are vicious?" the caption to the video, captured and shared by TikTok user Marie Parkinson (mree1972 (opens in new tab)) questions. "I don’t think so, mine is so soft.”. The adorable...
buzznicked.com
Dog Can’t Contain His Gratitude, Hugs His Rescuer After Being Rescued From Being Euthanized In A Shelter
It is truly a shame how many abandoned dogs end up in rescue shelters. The resources that these departments have are limited, especially the funding. This means, sadly, that many dogs are euthanized, mainly dogs who have medical issues that are too costly to fix. This makes them less desirable for potential adopters. These dogs deserve a loving forever home just like any other dog alive. Gregory is a 2-year-old beagle who was scheduled to be euthanized but an angel of a man named Joe came to Gregory’s rescue just in the nick of time. Everyone knows just how special an adoption is, even if you’ve never adopted a pet. You can understand the bond that is formed. Well Gregory showed Joe his thanks in a very special way and we are all in love with this dog because of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laughter As Dogs Reveal Who's the Favorite As Family Returns From Vacation
"Hmmm wonder who feeds them, walks them, and loves them?!" said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man and Wolverine icon Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Dali, this weekend. "It's a very sad day for our family," the 53-year-old actor posted on Instagram Saturday. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12...
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Adorable Golden Retriever Gets Caught Cuddling New Puppy While Napping
The viral TikTok of two golden retrievers hugging sent users into a 'cuteness meltdown'.
20 Home Catio Ideas For Your Feline Fur Babies
Indoor cats love looking out windows or darting outside. Building a catio for your fur baby can give them a safe outdoor space to explore. Here are some ideas.
Foster Puppy Leaves Internet in Hysterics With Crazy Midnight Antics
"I think she is challenging you to a dance off up ya get," one user joked.
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0