Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
FBI, Albuquerque police probe possible link among killings of 4 Muslim men. What we know.
Authorities were searching for clues Monday into a possible link between the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over nine months.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
In front of a microphone with the cameras on him, Alex Jones looked comfortable on his first day of testimony. The delusional provocateur and conspiracy peddler sauntered to the witness stand in an Austin, Texas, courtroom, shirt unbuttoned without a tie, and introduced himself to the jury with his characteristic, gravelled intonation.
