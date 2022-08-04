BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt. Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO