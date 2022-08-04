Read full article on original website
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
Student with BB gun forces lockdown at Kearney High School
On November 17, at approximately 11:26 am, Kearney High School entered into a lockdown after a report was made that a student had a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and went into lockdown and notified the on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school. The officer responded to the last known location of this student, and it was found that the student had departed campus before being contacted.
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
