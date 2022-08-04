On November 17, at approximately 11:26 am, Kearney High School entered into a lockdown after a report was made that a student had a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and went into lockdown and notified the on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school. The officer responded to the last known location of this student, and it was found that the student had departed campus before being contacted.

