Indiana U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash

WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital
HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
WANE-TV
Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
WNDU
One killed in LaPorte County fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fire on Sunday morning in LaPorte County. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County Coroner confirmed on Monday...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation
Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
WNDU
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita achieves $2 million settlement for Hoosiers following closures of dental clinics
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana P.C., a chain of dental clinics that closed in March of 2020. The entirety of the settlement will be paid in refunds to more than 22,000 Hoosiers who, according to the state’s allegations, paid for treatments they never received.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
WNDU
Jackie Walorski dies in crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
rvbusiness.com
Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.
That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Semi-truck causes 10-car pileup, injuring 4 and shutting down I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash involving a total of 11 vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids, shut down Interstate 69 in Madison County for hours on Sunday and sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the 227-mile marker between Rangeline and...
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
