The UNC basketball program heads into 2022 as the No. 1 overall team in the country by numerous national projections. It is fresh off of a National Runner-up appearance and returns four starters – RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot – and its two key bench members from last year – Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles. The Tar Heels also add in a solid recruiting class and bring in Northwestern transfer Pete Nance — looking to replace the role of Brady Manek. Overall, North Carolina should be a deeper team this season and by all accounts Hubert Davis wants...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO