Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential lineups options for UNC basketball this season

The UNC basketball program heads into 2022 as the No. 1 overall team in the country by numerous national projections. It is fresh off of a National Runner-up appearance and returns four starters – RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot – and its two key bench members from last year – Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles. The Tar Heels also add in a solid recruiting class and bring in Northwestern transfer Pete Nance — looking to replace the role of Brady Manek. Overall, North Carolina should be a deeper team this season and by all accounts Hubert Davis wants...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Honest Assessment Of Panthers' Practice Plan

The Carolina Panthers are trying to unlock the right preseason formula for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Ahead of the 2022 season, the frequently-injured offensive weapon believes his team is on the right track. McCaffrey is working without restrictions during training camp practices, but he's also mixing in rest days...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.

The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day. Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.
CHARLOTTE, NC

