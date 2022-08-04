ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
SACO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

How to be cool: Five Islands

“Real Feel” temperature Sunday, 99 degrees! Cray! Cray!. One “beat-the-heat for a little while” strategy is to head to the Five Isands Lobster Shack on Georgetown island. Prettiest little harbor with real lobster fishers (There are lobster-women, you know), an ice cream shack featuring Gifford’s (the REAL thing), and beer. Here’s a video, see for yourself. https://fiveislandslobster.com/videos/
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever

Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
fws.gov

Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge

Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1966 in cooperation with the State of Maine to protect valuable salt marshes and estuaries for migratory birds. Located along 50 miles of coastline in York and Cumberland counties, the refuge consists of 11 divisions between Kittery and Cape Elizabeth. The proximity of the refuge to the coast and its location between the eastern deciduous forest and the boreal forest creates a composition of plants and animals not found elsewhere in Maine. Major habitat types present on the refuge include forested upland, barrier beach/dune, coastal meadows, tidal salt marsh, and the distinctive rocky coast.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Down East

3 New Maine Novels for Your Summer Reading List

Home for the summer from his chichi boarding school, Damariscotta native Andrew is dismayed to find his dad has secured him a job at the (fictional) Thatch Lobster Pound. The work is grueling, and his boss, Ed, just two years his senior, never misses a chance to chide Andrew about his comparatively cushy upbringing. Andrew can’t wait to escape Maine; Ed is quite content to live and work on the midcoast, as have generations of Thatches before him. Even before Andrew quits, there’s no love lost between the two.
Seacoast Current

Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Buxton is Celebrating Turning 250 With a ‘Humdinger’ of a Parade

Turning 250 only happens once and Buxton is pulling out all the stops starting on Friday, August 5, and wrapping up on Sunday, August 7. The fun starts Friday at Tory Hill’s Weymouth Park at 5 p.m.with food trucks and a bunch of stuff for the kids. The Time Pilots band will put on a free concert from 6-9 p.m. I love the Time Pilots so much that, they played at my wedding! This will draw a big ol' crowd.
BUXTON, ME
TripAdvisor Blog

How to eat your way through Portland, Maine

For many years, a food industry friend of chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez had been inviting them to visit Portland, Maine. But the couple – who were living and working in New York City — had no interest in this small city along the southern Maine coast. Finally, Damian and Ilma decided to escape there one weekend and it was love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town and the landscape and the raw materials: the ocean and the fish and the farms,” says Damian. After visiting four times over the course of nine months, they decided to ditch NYC and head north. Now, their much-lauded Chaval — a Spanish-French brasserie — is such an integral part of the local food scene that the James Beard Foundation called Damian and Ilma one of Maine’s “power couples.”
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
themainewire.com

Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’

This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New recovery house opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
LEWISTON, ME
