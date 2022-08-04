Pitching, hitting bring recovery for Five O’s

Read on www.gmtoday.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
WISN
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races
MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
wtmj.com
More than a dozen road closures as the city hosts the 2022 USA Triathlon
USA Triathlon’s Toyota Age Group National Championship is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row. The event will take place August 6-7th and is expected to attracted 6,000 athletes as well as 12,000 spectators. Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee says the lakefront is a hotspot for people wanting to compete.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
WISN
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Noreen Helen Kircher
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cheryl Larsen
Cheryl Ann Larsen (nee Jarmusz) of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away August 2, 2022. She was the dear wife of Gale Will, loving mother of Eric (Jennifer) and Michael Larsen; stepmother to Jeremy (Tawnya) Baxter, Franklin Baxter and Michael Will. She was proud grandmother of Abby, Joey, Ryann, MacKenzie, Hunter and Jake; great-grandma to Sebastian and other grand and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Kenosha couple celebrates 50th anniversary with Kenosha Kingfish vow renewal | Local News
A lifelong Kenosha couple celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary with a renewal of vows ceremony at historic Simmons Field Saturday evening. Terri and Kurt Wruck renewed their wedding vows with help from Kenosha Kingfish – and mascot King Elvis. The Wruck’s official anniversary is Aug. 12. “Only 5%...
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pamela M. Miller
Pamela M. Miller was born Pamela Urban on October 6, 1971, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Mary Ann (nee Rudowski) and Lawrence Urban. Pamela passed away August 4, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Matt Miller and the dear daughter of Lawrence and Mary Ann Miller. Pamela was the loving sister of Lori (Brian) Rathmann, Charlene Urban and Julie (Andy) Roth and the special aunt of Cooper Rathmann and Nico Miller. She was the stepmother of Jasmine Miller and Jacob Miller, the daughter-in-law of Candy and Tom Miller and the sister-in-law of Nick (Zule) Miller. Pamela is further survived by many other relatives and friends and was the “dog Mom” of her beloved Banjo, Zeppelin and Nugget.
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
MATC Times
6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327
Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
Comments / 0