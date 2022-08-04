Pitching, hitting bring recovery for Five O’s

Pamela M. Miller was born Pamela Urban on October 6, 1971, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Mary Ann (nee Rudowski) and Lawrence Urban. Pamela passed away August 4, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Matt Miller and the dear daughter of Lawrence and Mary Ann Miller. Pamela was the loving sister of Lori (Brian) Rathmann, Charlene Urban and Julie (Andy) Roth and the special aunt of Cooper Rathmann and Nico Miller. She was the stepmother of Jasmine Miller and Jacob Miller, the daughter-in-law of Candy and Tom Miller and the sister-in-law of Nick (Zule) Miller. Pamela is further survived by many other relatives and friends and was the “dog Mom” of her beloved Banjo, Zeppelin and Nugget.

