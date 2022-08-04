Russian Prosecutors Want Brittney Griner's Sentence to Be 9.5 Years in Cannabis Case

Read on bleacherreport.com
Related
Brittney Griner Faces Serious Health Threat If Moved To Russian Labor Camp, Marine Veteran Says
A Russian court verdict handing down nine years of imprisonment to WNBA star Brittney Griner on charges of smuggling drugs into Russia is "clearly political," Trevor Reed, a former marine, said in a CNN interview. Reed was recently freed after being held captive for nearly three years in Russia following...
Rudy Giuliani says he can't make the trip to testify before a Georgia grand jury. But Fulton County prosecutors say they have receipts showing he's got no problem traveling.
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his Tuesday appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers on nearby beaches fleeing as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
Trump solicits donations after FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Comments / 0