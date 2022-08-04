Cathay Pacific Avoiding Designated Airspace Zones Around Taiwan

Read on www.usnews.com
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
Taiwan Minister: China Seeks Excuses for Military Drills, and Used Pelosi’s Visit
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China looks for excuses for military exercises, and the excuse this time was U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Tuesday. Wu said China would not have been able to prepare the drones, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns in such...
Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Solomons PM's Absence From Memorial Service Was a 'Missed Opportunity' - U.S. Official
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
Long-Term China Problems Would Hit Adidas Targets to 2025 - Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) - Any longer-term collapse of China as a growth market could undermine Adidas sales and profit targets up to 2025, the sports goods company told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday. "If the original assumptions change permanently, we would also have to adjust our targets," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted...
Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject Union's 9% Raise Deal, as Inflation Climbs
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG's main Mexico factory have rejected their own union's deal with management for a 9% pay raise, setting the stage for further talks just as inflation hits a 22-year high. Volkswagen de Mexico on Tuesday said it was committed to "constructive dialogue" with...
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss as Trading Volumes Plunge
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a plunge in trading volumes as this year's rout in risky assets curbed investor appetite for trading in cryptocurrencies. Shares of the company were down 6% in extended trading. Investors have dumped speculative assets from...
U.S. Approves $89 Million in Mine and Ordnance Clearing Aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million worth of assistance to help Ukraine equip and train 100 teams to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance for a year, an official said on Tuesday. The funding is the largest U.S. de-mining program yet in Ukraine, and the official...
Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
Ukraine Seeks New IMF Programme, Hopes Aid Arrives in Nov-Dec - PM
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday. "We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this...
