ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cathay Pacific Avoiding Designated Airspace Zones Around Taiwan

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Minister: China Seeks Excuses for Military Drills, and Used Pelosi’s Visit

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China looks for excuses for military exercises, and the excuse this time was U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Tuesday. Wu said China would not have been able to prepare the drones, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns in such...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
US News and World Report

Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Airspace#Cathay Pacific Airways#Reuters
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Long-Term China Problems Would Hit Adidas Targets to 2025 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Any longer-term collapse of China as a growth market could undermine Adidas sales and profit targets up to 2025, the sports goods company told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday. "If the original assumptions change permanently, we would also have to adjust our targets," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject Union's 9% Raise Deal, as Inflation Climbs

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG's main Mexico factory have rejected their own union's deal with management for a 9% pay raise, setting the stage for further talks just as inflation hits a 22-year high. Volkswagen de Mexico on Tuesday said it was committed to "constructive dialogue" with...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss as Trading Volumes Plunge

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a plunge in trading volumes as this year's rout in risky assets curbed investor appetite for trading in cryptocurrencies. Shares of the company were down 6% in extended trading. Investors have dumped speculative assets from...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Approves $89 Million in Mine and Ordnance Clearing Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million worth of assistance to help Ukraine equip and train 100 teams to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance for a year, an official said on Tuesday. The funding is the largest U.S. de-mining program yet in Ukraine, and the official...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Seeks New IMF Programme, Hopes Aid Arrives in Nov-Dec - PM

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday. "We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy