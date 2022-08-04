Celebrate National IPA Day With These Lubbock Favs

Read on kfmx.com
Two Docs Celebrates 4th Annual ‘Doktoberfest’ With Live Music And German Food
October will be here sooner than you realize, so you can go ahead and start getting excited to celebrate the 4th annual 'Doktoberfest' at Two Docs Brewing Co., with food trucks, live music, and of course, BEER!. Doktoberfest is their biggest festival of the year, according to their Facebook page,...
An Evening at Lubbock’s Star Comics To Promote Inclusivity
An Evening at Star Comics is Saturday, August 13th form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3504 34th. The event is all ages and free to attend. I can relate to feeling very passionate and interested in a subject, hobby, etc., but not feeling like I was an expert enough, or cool enough for that matter, to discuss it with like minded individuals. And I've certainly felt actively excluded, even bullied, out of doing the things I want to do.
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
The Lubbock Animal Shelter is Hosting a Long-Stay Adoption Event This Friday
If you or someone you know is looking to add a furry friend to your family, you have to check out the Lubbock animal Shelter’s adoption event happening this Friday, August 12th. There are so many amazing dogs that for whatever reason, get looked over at a shelter. These...
Lubbock Halloween Stores Are Opening Earlier Than You Think
Boo did I scare you? Lubbock is about to get a little bit more spooky. While October seems a little far away, Halloween stores are already popping up all over and they are getting ready to serve you. From costumes to decorations and everything in between Spirit Halloween and Party...
Would You Buy one of These Manufactured Homes in Lubbock?
Mustang Homes is a manufactured and modular housing company based out of Lubbock, Texas that builds a variety of beautiful homes. They have houses for any lifestyle, ranging from 300 to over 3000 square feet, there is something for everyone. If you aren’t familiar with manufactured houses, they are pre-built...
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
Halloween Has Officially Hit The Hub City!
Halloween is not only my favorite holiday, but it brings the promise of some Fall temperatures. The usual suspects have their Halloween stuff out. I've made the rounds to At Home, Michaels, and Ross For Less. I have to admit that we ended up with bags of stuff from each and every place.
The Heart Of Lubbock Is Being Ripped Apart By Road Crews
There is some really poor planning and communication going on here. Over my Covid-cation I spent tons of times traveling up and down east 19th street. You may not be aware but ALL of the orange barrels and roadblocks are over there. I'm talking a sea of orange. You are constantly by directed to one lane traffic and crossing over is nearly impossible (I really feel sorry for the businesses over there. What is happening is that Tx-Dot is making improvements to 19th street before it's officially turned over to the City Of Lubbock (why it's being turned over, I don't quite understand).
CAUTION: Construction Has Started At Popular Lubbock Intersection, Avoid The Area
Well guys we have another area for you to avoid for a little bit in Lubbock if you want to skip some traffic. Construction has now started near 82nd street and Quaker Avenue and things are already getting crazy. I have to obviously drive on those roads because its where...
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Funny Video: Lubbock Man Denies Smoking ‘Crazy’ Synthetic Weed To Cops
A video of a man people pulled over in Lubbock for failure to use a turn signal has been growing in popularity on TikTok over the past few days, and if you haven't seen it yet, it's about time. The officer asked the man for a driver's license, but unfortunately,...
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
