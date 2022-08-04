DeSantis criticizes states that issued emergency declarations over monkeypox

Read on health.wusf.usf.edu
Republican-controlled Florida Senate will decide if Andrew Warren's suspension becomes permanent
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Florida ranks 35th in the nation for child well-being, says Kids Count report
For the third year in a row, Florida ranks 35th in the nation for children's well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report examines challenges that kids and families face across the nation and compared how states did between 2016 and 2020, with the years following the 2008 recession. It found that although Florida has made improvements in recent years when it comes to families living in poverty, it hasn’t kept pace with other parts of the country.
In video, Andrew Warren criticizes DeSantis and vows legal action after his suspension
Andrew Warren says he will pursue legal action after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him last week as Hillsborough County State Attorney. In a strongly worded video posted on his Facebook page, Warren said DeSantis is "trying to overthrow democracy" and is "trying to overturn the results of a fair and free election."
Floridians are smoking less, and it's affecting tobacco settlement revenues
A report by state economists pointed to a forecast last month that cigarette sales would decline by 2.5 percent annually over the next decade. Florida likely will see lower-than-expected revenues from a landmark settlement with the tobacco industry because fewer people are smoking or smokers are cutting back. State economists...
North Florida teachers say political battles are driving them out of classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
