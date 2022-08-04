DeSantis criticizes states that issued emergency declarations over monkeypox

For the third year in a row, Florida ranks 35th in the nation for children's well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report examines challenges that kids and families face across the nation and compared how states did between 2016 and 2020, with the years following the 2008 recession. It found that although Florida has made improvements in recent years when it comes to families living in poverty, it hasn’t kept pace with other parts of the country.

