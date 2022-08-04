Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’

Read on kikn.com
Related
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece
The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023. To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country. Not only are they getting an educational experience as...
South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state. The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same,...
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team
IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!. At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!
Bobby Bones ‘Employee Of The Month’ Chosen For June & July
It's been two months since The Bobby Bones Show selected a new Employee of the Month. During the month of May, Morgan was graced with the crown for Employee of the Month. Since the show had some vacation over the summer, a June or July EOTM was never chosen. Now that July is now over, they decided to choose an EOTM that would reign for both June and July today (August 3). The EOTM from May was knocked out from the running champion Morgan first, then Raymundo, then Amy, and then Abby.
Want A Quick Sneak-Peak Into What’s Going on at Woofstock 2022?
Dakota Dachshund Rescue is an all-volunteer organization consisting of a small group of wiener dog aficionados. Their mission is to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned, and unwanted Dachshunds. All of the dogs they take in receive medical and behavioral care. They also make a strong effort to educate potential adopters...
5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day
The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0