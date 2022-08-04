You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Read on kroc.com

106.9 KROC
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.
