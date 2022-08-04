Teen shot in leg during drive-by shooting in West Valley City, police say

Read on www.ksl.com
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded to a report of a shooting...
ksl.com
West Valley City crash Friday evening causes 1 fatality
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a three-car accident in West Valley City Friday evening when police say a car veered into oncoming traffic. At 7:18 p.m., a vehicle westbound on 4100 South in West Valley City crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle on its way to make a lefthand turn onto 4000 West, according to West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The vehicle that was hit then collided with a third car in the eastbound lanes of the street.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man with violent history charged with shooting delivery driver's finger
MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with shooting a delivery driver in the finger after allegedly trying to breaking into the driver's vehicle. Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony. The charge is the latest in a series of arrests accusing him of violent behavior.
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
Brigham City woman spends 5 days in car after going off 300-foot ravine, police say
MANTUA, Box Elder County — A woman who police say intentionally drove off a 300-foot ravine is getting a second chance after emergency crews found and rescued her more than a week after she had been reported missing. On Wednesday, the 64-year-old Brigham City woman was found lying in...
ksl.com
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON — A group of 17-year-olds are emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. "We heard people on the other side...
ksl.com
Head-on crash in heavy rain on US 6 sends 3 to hospital
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Three people were critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon that investigators believe was caused, in part, by heavy rain. Just before 4 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed east on U.S. 6 and a Mazda 6 was going west about 4 miles south of Soldier Summit, when the SUV "hydroplaned" into oncoming traffic and "T-boned" the Mazda, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. The UHP originally reported the two cars hit head-on.
ksl.com
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
ksl.com
BYU alum Patrick Fishburn finishes tied for 2nd, one shot short of Utah Championship
FARMINGTON — As Utah native and PGA standout Tony Finau can attest, one or two weeks of tour golf can change a life (or at least, a career). In contention all week, Patrick Fishburn learned that one or two strokes can equally change a golf tournament. But the former BYU golfer finished Sunday's final round of the Utah Championship somewhere he's never been before: in contention.
ksl.com
Bringing the Timpview dynasty to the Utes, Gabe Reid ready to make Utah home
SALT LAKE CITY — It was a dynasty run. Three state titles in consecutive years. The latest was an undefeated season (14-0) and one where there was no question which team was the best in the state for the 4A classification of football. It was Timpview the two years before, and it was always Timpview during the 2014 season under head coach Cary Whittingham.
