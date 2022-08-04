Evansville Area Businesses – Team Townsquare Challenges You to Provide a Meal to a Local Shelter

Read on my1053wjlt.com
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
14news.com
Evansville car dealership now under new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville car dealership is now under new management. Evansville Kia spent many years as Duell’s Evansville Kia, but after its recent sale it’s now Lou Fusz. This makes the dealership part of the larger Fusz network of car dealerships based out of...
Thousands in Evansville Area Are Without Power How Long is the Food in Your Fridge Safe?
On August 1st a storm rolled through the Evansville area that left thousands without power. It has many wondering, how long is refrigerated food good when you don't have power?. Thousands Without Power. I live in Evansville and around 7 PM last night our power was knocked out when a...
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
