Cannon County, TN

#29. Cannon County, TN

 5 days ago

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (49 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,590 (4,490 total cases)

--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (68 total deaths)

--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (4,784 fully vaccinated)

Tennessee Health
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

