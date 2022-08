- New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (86 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,881 (6,728 total cases)

--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (103 total deaths)

--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (9,191 fully vaccinated)