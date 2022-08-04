ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, TN

#46. Marshall County, TN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (100 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,921 (10,973 total cases)

--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (125 total deaths)

--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (14,849 fully vaccinated)

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Dickson FCE participates in "Christmas in July"

Fourteen Dickson County FCE members, including agent advisor Allyson Harmon, participated in “Christmas in July” on July 22. The event was part of Northeast Area FCE Cluster Training, where Dickson FCE members along with FCE members from several other Tennessee counties were inspired and educated. We explored “Preserving Gifts Safely for the Holidays,” “Inexpensive Gifts on a Dime” and “Gathering Gracefully.”
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dayton, TN
