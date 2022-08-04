The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look

Read on cool987fm.com
Times-Online
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: ND Mill…GF/EGF home sales & Nintendo
America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022. The...
Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?
Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
Minnesota’s Lee & Bismarck’s Andi Ahne – Bringing It In Style
The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!
KFYR-TV
Indoor batting cage business up and running in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - #Swing Away opened earlier this year in Mandan, giving the Bismarck-Mandan community a way to play slow-pitch softball and baseball year-round in their batting cages. The simulators allow patrons to track how fast and hard they can hit the ball. The price rates are determined by...
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
KFYR-TV
Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend. The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country...
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
KFYR-TV
New ice rink in Bismarck being built
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Bismarck and Mandan’s growing use of ice rinks for recreation, the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck will be getting a third rink. The new rink will have a common lobby, new locker rooms, and concessions. “Yes, we’ve continued to see growth in our ice...
KFYR-TV
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.
Someone You Should Know: The Critter-Sitter who is always there
“I know one thing … I love to be loved,” exclaims Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter-Sitter, Bismarck. Not everybody gets to work the job of their dreams, but that is the case for Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter in Bismarck.Stacy gets to play… (NAT sound, “Bring it to aunty!”) Snuggle… (NAT kissing […]
KFYR-TV
Battling the nursing shortage in the classroom
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are one profession in high demand, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing predicting that the workforce is expected to grow seven percent by 2029. This auditorium can seat nearly 100 nursing students — a small drop in the bucket for the estimated 170,000...
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
KFYR-TV
Flasher freshmen shares act of kindness at a 4-H contest
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help. This is one...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Angelica Raven Cowan, 28, of Grand Forks, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. Brady Joseph Roggenbuck Werre, 29, no address provided, for Terroristic Threats. Francis Conroy Pual, 41, of Grand Forks, for Obstructing Legal Process by Interfering...
KFYR-TV
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
ND teens learn lessons about distracted driving
Whether it’s adjusting the radio, answering a call, or even playing with a pet; taking one’s eyes off the road can be dangerous. High School senior Harlie Storhoff said it doesn’t take much for teen drivers to get their adrenaline rushing when getting behind the wheel. “A lot of how us teenagers drive and how […]
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
