Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
discoverourcoast.com
Adkins to perform at Clatsop County Fair
ASTORIA – Country music artist Trace Adkins will perform at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center at 7 p.m. on Friday. Adkins' performance will also feature country selections from opening artists Britnee Kellogg and Aaron Crawford. Tickets are $40 for general admission and free for children under 12...
CONTEMPORIST
This Modern House Goes Wide Instead Of High
Scott Edwards Architecture has designed a new home in Yamhill County, Oregon, that’s perched on a site offering expansive views of five different mountains. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, and sliding doors are used in every east-facing room, all with the intent to blur the line between inside and out.
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
Flying Magazine
Calling Warbird Fans: Late-Summer Air Shows Featuring World War II Aircraft
On September 2-5 at New Jersey’s Cape May County Airport (KWWD), the Wildwood Air Show is scheduled to include a P-51 Mustang, a B-24 Liberator, and other classic warbirds, in partnership with the Collings Foundation. [Courtesy: Collings Foundation]. Airshow calendars typically get summer off to a fast start with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
kptv.com
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
Aug. 3 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 3 Clarissa Marie Barcus, 33, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Darroll Courtney Barlow, 48, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Kalie Linn Barlow, 31,...
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
Guards at Sheridan federal prison facing abuse allegations
PORTLAND, Ore. — A growing number of people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution sent urgent notes to their attorneys last week complaining of guards from other federal facilities coming in to toss their cells and indiscriminately beat people. Several sources complained of food taken, papers torn up and brutal beatings.
Comments / 0