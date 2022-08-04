Citing L.A. as a model, Riverside bans homeless camps in Santa Ana River bottom

Read on nypressnews.com
Black Tooth
5d ago
Let’s just find out what city or state the homeless moved from and walk them to the Gary hound bus station. Make them buy a ticket and send them back where they moved from . Let’s take the millions we saved and take care of our own homeless population.
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
Keeping it Real: A Real Leader Would Apologize… But this is No Real Leader… This is Chad Bianco
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco loves to exploit right wing issues to garner media attention. So it came as no surprise that he would “open mouth and insert foot” at the first opportunity in relation to the highly controversial and political lightening rod issue of abortion in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to upend 50 years of precedent on this issue.
Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project
The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
mynewsla.com
Palm Tree Fire Forces Evacuations in Woodcrest
Firefighters managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood. The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive, according...
KTLA.com
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
Chance of thunderstorms remains in SoCal's mountains, deserts Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday can expect humidity to linger, as thunderstorms continue hitting the deserts and mountains.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Victorville Near I-15
VICTOVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire blackened about one acre in Victorville next to Interstate 15 Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 7:23am on August 6, 2022. The location was in the hills behind the mobile homes on D Street near Interstate 15 according to the Victorville Fire Department.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
