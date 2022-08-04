ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County board add position classification for sheriff's office; Makes four-way stop permanent

By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

SNOW HILL — A request from Sheriff Matt Sasser prompted the Greene County Board of Commissioners to add the position of cadet trainee to the county’s position classification plan.

County manager Kyle DeHaven explained to the board at its Aug. 1 meeting that the position requires the cadet to agree to a two-year contract with the sheriff’s office after receiving their Basic Law Enforcement certification.

Sasser said the classification will allow the office to add personnel to help address staffing challenges.

“This is something that we’re trying to get ahead on. Law enforcement, at least sheriff’s offices, have been able to hire someone and have a year to get them certified. Starting next year, they will no longer have that option, so we are getting ahead of the game by going ahead and getting this in place,” Sheriff Sasser said.

He said he currently has four recruits who have already started the certification process.

The board approved a resolution to make the all-way stop at the intersection of Walston Road and Speights Bridge Road permanent following a 90-day trial.

The measure was recommended by the NCDOT and supported by the Greene County Transportation Committee in an effort to increase public safety.

COVID-19 Update

Chairman Bennie Heath shared an update on COVID cases from the department of public heath. “We are one of the counties that are considered high-risk for COVID. We’ve had nearly 6,400 cases. As of July 26, we have 91 active cases, five are in a congregate setting and one is currently hospitalized. We have had 78 deaths.”

Appointments

Heath also was re-appointed to the Eastern Carolina Council executive committee at the Aug. 1 meeting. The board also met on July 18 and made the following appointments:

At the request of Director Sharon Harris, Arthur Robinson and Sherry Diane Morris were reappointed to the Aging Planning Committee.Commissioner Derek Burress to the Department of Social Services boardChairman Bennie Heath to serve as the voting delegate for the Association of County Commissioners Conference.

In other action the board unanimously approved a resolution adopting a capital project budget and awarding a construction contract to Cox-Edwards Company Inc., who submitted the low bid for the water improvement contract for $44,455.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder

On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
LA GRANGE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
Greene County, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill#Ncdot
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Cabin Lake County Park in Duplin County

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

La Grange murder suspect arrested, charged with open count of murder

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a murder on the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound.
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Road closure in Duplin County for bridge replacement

ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge. Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Various organizations serving Duplin County to receive over $95,000 in grants

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen not-for-profit organizations in and around Duplin County are getting over $95,000 dollars in grants.  This money is coming from the Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital as a part of their “Community Benefit Grants Program”. The program has distributed over $1 million throughout Duplin County and its surrounding areas. It’s also […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

School supply drive for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
247
Followers
390
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy