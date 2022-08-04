Greene County board add position classification for sheriff's office; Makes four-way stop permanent

SNOW HILL — A request from Sheriff Matt Sasser prompted the Greene County Board of Commissioners to add the position of cadet trainee to the county’s position classification plan.

County manager Kyle DeHaven explained to the board at its Aug. 1 meeting that the position requires the cadet to agree to a two-year contract with the sheriff’s office after receiving their Basic Law Enforcement certification.

Sasser said the classification will allow the office to add personnel to help address staffing challenges.

“This is something that we’re trying to get ahead on. Law enforcement, at least sheriff’s offices, have been able to hire someone and have a year to get them certified. Starting next year, they will no longer have that option, so we are getting ahead of the game by going ahead and getting this in place,” Sheriff Sasser said.

He said he currently has four recruits who have already started the certification process.

The board approved a resolution to make the all-way stop at the intersection of Walston Road and Speights Bridge Road permanent following a 90-day trial.

The measure was recommended by the NCDOT and supported by the Greene County Transportation Committee in an effort to increase public safety.

COVID-19 Update

Chairman Bennie Heath shared an update on COVID cases from the department of public heath. “We are one of the counties that are considered high-risk for COVID. We’ve had nearly 6,400 cases. As of July 26, we have 91 active cases, five are in a congregate setting and one is currently hospitalized. We have had 78 deaths.”

Appointments

Heath also was re-appointed to the Eastern Carolina Council executive committee at the Aug. 1 meeting. The board also met on July 18 and made the following appointments:

At the request of Director Sharon Harris, Arthur Robinson and Sherry Diane Morris were reappointed to the Aging Planning Committee.Commissioner Derek Burress to the Department of Social Services boardChairman Bennie Heath to serve as the voting delegate for the Association of County Commissioners Conference.

In other action the board unanimously approved a resolution adopting a capital project budget and awarding a construction contract to Cox-Edwards Company Inc., who submitted the low bid for the water improvement contract for $44,455.