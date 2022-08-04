ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Saudis open airspace to more flights serving Israel

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBpYv_0h4amgzZ00

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific and Air Seychelles have overflown Saudi Arabia for Israel flights for the first time, aviation data showed on Thursday, after Riyadh announced last month it would open its airspace to all airlines, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.

Opening Saudi airspace to flights to and from Israel was a focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's tour of the countries, which do not have formal ties, last month. Riyadh agreed in principle. Israel said implementation could take weeks or more. read more

Air Seychelles said it "became the first airline to receive permission from the Saudi Arabian authorities to overfly their territory", with Wednesday evening's Tel Aviv to Mahe flight.

The new route "means a reduction in fuel burn between 500kg-1000kg per flight (and that) the aircraft can now carry an additional 20 passengers per flight," it said in a statement.

"The Saudi air traffic controllers were extremely helpful and allowed us to navigate with optimal conditions for passenger comfort," the airline quoted the flight's captain as saying.

On Thursday, a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv used Saudi airspace, according to aviation website flightradar24. There was no immediate comment from Cathay.

Saudi Arabia has allowed airlines, including Israeli carriers, to overfly its territory on flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after the two Gulf states establishted ties with Israel as part of a U.S. diplomatic drive in 2020.

Prior to Biden's visit, the only carrier allowed to use Saudi airspace for Tel Aviv services that did not originate or end in the UAE or Bahrain was Air India, based on a exemption that Riyadh granted New Delhi.

A formal opening of Saudi skies to Israel would allow Israeli carriers to cut time and costs on routes to Asia that have had to avoid Saudi Arabia's airspace.

Biden has said the opening of Saudi airspace to all airlines flying to and from Israel could help build momentum towards Israel's further integration with the region, including Saudi Arabia.

Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said it hopes for implementation of unfettered Saudi overflight rights "soon".

An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Wednesday flew over the Red Sea, avoiding Saudi Arabia, flightradar24 showed.

Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli indicated talks with Riyadh on implementation still required mediation.

"There are no diplomatic relations yet between Israel and Saudi Arabia, regrettably. Therefore this matter is not being addressed through direct contacts between the civilian authorities," Michaeli told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM.

"But we are working on this at full tilt."

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Additional reporting Steven Scheer; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Africa strategy stresses China, Russia threats

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, stressing the region's importance, the threats posed by China and Russia, and vowing to extend defense cooperation with like-minded African countries.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Israel#Hong Kong Airlines#Pacific Airlines#Politics Federal#Saudis#Cathay Pacific#Air Seychelles#Saudi Arabian#Israeli
Reuters

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Moscow says Ukraine 'taking Europe hostage' by shelling nuclear plant

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kyiv was blocking a potential visit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy